Vellore reports one new case of COVID-19

No fresh cases in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,290, with one new case reported on March 24. While a total of 56,111 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 16. The death toll is 1,163.

No fresh cases were reported in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts. In Tiruvannamalai, the total number of cases remained at 66,809.

Out of this, 66,120 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at four.