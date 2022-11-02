Vellore reports one fresh COVID-19 case

The Hindu Bureau VELLORE
November 02, 2022 22:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File photo for representation | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

There was one fresh COVID-19 case in Vellore district on Wednesday, which took the total number of cases in the district to 58,174. With as many as 56,990 persons having been discharged, the district had 21 active cases. Ranipet reported four fresh cases, which took the total number of cases in the district to 56,719. No fresh case was reported in Tirupattur. In Tiruvannamalai, two fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,518. Out of these, 67,820 have been discharged. The number of active cases in the district stood at 13. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app