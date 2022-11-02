Vellore reports one fresh COVID-19 case

File photo for representation | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

There was one fresh COVID-19 case in Vellore district on Wednesday, which took the total number of cases in the district to 58,174. With as many as 56,990 persons having been discharged, the district had 21 active cases. Ranipet reported four fresh cases, which took the total number of cases in the district to 56,719. No fresh case was reported in Tirupattur. In Tiruvannamalai, two fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,518. Out of these, 67,820 have been discharged. The number of active cases in the district stood at 13.