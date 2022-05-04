Vellore reports no fresh COVID-19 case

Ranipet, Tirupattur log one each, Tiruvannamalai zero

There was no fresh COVID-19 infection in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,315 on Wednesday. With a total of 56,147 persons having been discharged, the district had five active cases. The toll stood at 1,163.

One fresh case was reported in Ranipet. The total number of cases in the district stood at 53,928. Tirupattur also reported one fresh case, which took the total number of cases to 35,737.

Tiruvannamalai logged no fresh infections. The district had one active case and the total number of cases stood at 66,813.