Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur gear up for the Chief Minister’s visit

Key towns on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway are gearing up for Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupattur districts on June 29 and 30. Canals are being desilted, street light poles are fitted with LED bulbs and public assets are spruced up.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the new Collectorate offices in Ranipet and Tirupattur districts before giving away government assistance, officials said.

In Vellore, the Chief Minister will open the new bus terminus on the National Highway and take part at a public function. “The entire route of the Chief Minister, including the Green Circle and stretches around the new bus terminus, is being given a makeover. Key stretches in the Corporation limits, especially at Old Town, are cleared of encroachments,” Corporation Commissioner P. Ashok Kumar told The Hindu.

Apart from fresh coats of bitumen and paint along the route, water channels in Vellore, Ambur, Ranipet and Walajah are being desilted and cleaned. These waterbodies discharge rainwater into the Palar. In Vellore, the civic body has taken up desilting of channels to a length of 480 km, including major channels (having a width of six metres) to a length of 62 km.

Beautification of Vellore city, especially through paintings at government and private buildings and in subways, is under way. These paintings will depict themes that centre around the State’s art and culture, environmental protection, wildlife, Tamil literature and science. A total of 5,000 sq. ft. of space has been earmarked for the purpose. Paintings are being done along the Circuit House Road. The first phase is expected to be completed in the next few days.