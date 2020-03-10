Vellore prepared to fight COVID-19, no cause for worry: Collector

VELLORE

10 March 2020 23:07 IST

‘Mechanism to screen, isolate those with symptoms in place’

The district administration allayed fears over COVID-19, clarifying that no cases were so far reported in Vellore. there have been no cases of people being reported in Vellore.

Under the guidance of the Public Health Department, the Vellore City Municipal Corporation workers will spray hydrogen peroxide-based disinfectant in government buses.

Addressing the media while launching the disinfection process at Vellore new terminus on Tuesday, District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram said Vellore was a transit point for many students, devotees and patients.

He said there was no need for panic over COVID-19 and added that a mechanism was in place to screen and isolate individuals displaying symptoms, as per the guidelines of the Health Ministry.

We have also sought permission for setting up a lab for testing patients showing symptoms. Vehicles from other States will be monitored and sanitised at 13 places inside the district, he said.

He added that more than 800 students from other States study in Vellore Institute of Technology and that they have been asked not to travel to affected States for sometime or receive visitors from there.

Awareness programmes will be held at schools, colleges, anganwadi centres, ration shops and other public places, where large a number of people would be expected to gather, he said.

The Health Department is also distributing information leaflets and brochures containing guidelines, besides prominently displaying them in public places, including the city bus stands and railway station.

A Health Department official said that government hospitals in Vellore and Tirupattur have been listed for the purpose of taking in any patient showing symptoms.

An isolation ward has been readied at Tirupattur Government Hospital with 14 beds. Oxygen cylinders, ventilators, dress kit, masks, separate nurses room, toilet facilities and examination room with all emergency drugs are in place to meet any emergency, the official added.

K.S.T. Suresh, Deputy Director (Health Services), T. Manivannan, Vellore City Municipal Corporation city health officer and workers from Vellore Corporation participated.