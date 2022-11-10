Vellore police file case against seven CMC students for ragging

Action follows complaint from college principal

The Hindu Bureau VELLORE
November 10, 2022 21:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

 The Bagayam police near Vellore town has registered a first information report (FIR) against seven senior students of the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, on charges of ragging on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the case had been filed against the senior students based on the complaint filed by CMC principal, Dr. Soloman Satishkumar, under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Ragging Act 1997. The college has decided to file a police complaint after the special committee, formed by the college, found the involvement of the senior students in the incident. “We have received a complaint from the college on the incident. Any action on the said students will be taken only after a detailed investigation of the case,” S. Rajesh Kannan, SP (Vellore), told The Hindu.  

At present, the seven students are under suspension after they were named in the anonymous e-mail received by faculty members of CMC last Sunday. Subsequently, the CMC constituted a six-member special committee to inquire into the alleged ragging of medical students by their senior students.

The report of the special committee, which comprises faculty members of various departments in the college, will be submitted to the anti-ragging cell, mandatory in colleges, for appropriate action including initiating criminal proceedings like filing a police case against those who were involved in the incident, said CMC’s director, Dr. Vikram Mathew, on Wednesday.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ragging came to light after Dr. Kartik Chadaar from AIIMs shared a video of the incident in his Twitter handle on Sunday, tagging the college, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and others. Immediately, the video went viral on social media.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In the video, which was said to have been shot on October 9, the victims were paraded inside the men’s hostel half-naked . Water was sprayed on them from a hose and they were made to lie down on the mud and were made to perform some acts on the ground soaked in rain. One of the victims, a first-year MBBS student, in an online post made a detailed account of the incident. It was also alleged in the post that they were subjected to physical and sexual abuse.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app