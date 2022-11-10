Vellore police file case against seven CMC students for ragging

The Bagayam police near Vellore town has registered a first information report (FIR) against seven senior students of the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, on charges of ragging on Thursday.

The police said the case had been filed against the senior students based on the complaint filed by CMC principal, Dr. Soloman Satishkumar, under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Ragging Act 1997. The college has decided to file a police complaint after the special committee, formed by the college, found the involvement of the senior students in the incident. “We have received a complaint from the college on the incident. Any action on the said students will be taken only after a detailed investigation of the case,” S. Rajesh Kannan, SP (Vellore), told The Hindu.

At present, the seven students are under suspension after they were named in the anonymous e-mail received by faculty members of CMC last Sunday. Subsequently, the CMC constituted a six-member special committee to inquire into the alleged ragging of medical students by their senior students.

The report of the special committee, which comprises faculty members of various departments in the college, will be submitted to the anti-ragging cell, mandatory in colleges, for appropriate action including initiating criminal proceedings like filing a police case against those who were involved in the incident, said CMC’s director, Dr. Vikram Mathew, on Wednesday.

The ragging came to light after Dr. Kartik Chadaar from AIIMs shared a video of the incident in his Twitter handle on Sunday, tagging the college, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and others. Immediately, the video went viral on social media.

In the video, which was said to have been shot on October 9, the victims were paraded inside the men’s hostel half-naked . Water was sprayed on them from a hose and they were made to lie down on the mud and were made to perform some acts on the ground soaked in rain. One of the victims, a first-year MBBS student, in an online post made a detailed account of the incident. It was also alleged in the post that they were subjected to physical and sexual abuse.