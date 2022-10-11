Vellore logs two fresh cases of COVID-19

The Hindu Bureau VELLORE
October 11, 2022 21:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

 

ADVERTISEMENT

There were two fresh COVID-19 infections in Vellore district, which took the overall tally of cases to 58,137 on Tuesday. With a total of 56,941 persons having been discharged, the district had 33 active cases.  

Ranipet reported eight fresh cases, taking the total tally to 56,630. No fresh case was reported in Tirupattur.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Tiruvannamalai logged four fresh cases, which pushed the total number of cases to 68,402. Of these, 67,708 persons have been discharged. The number of active cases stood at nine.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app