Vellore logs two fresh cases of COVID-19

There were two fresh COVID-19 infections in Vellore district, which took the overall tally of cases to 58,137 on Tuesday. With a total of 56,941 persons having been discharged, the district had 33 active cases.

Ranipet reported eight fresh cases, taking the total tally to 56,630. No fresh case was reported in Tirupattur.

Tiruvannamalai logged four fresh cases, which pushed the total number of cases to 68,402. Of these, 67,708 persons have been discharged. The number of active cases stood at nine.