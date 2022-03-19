Vellore logs two cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,284 with 2 new cases reported on Saturday. While 56,098 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 23. The district’s death toll is 1,163. No new cases were reported in Ranipet and Tirupattur districts. In Tiruvannamalai district, there was one new case, taking the total number of cases to 66,809. Out of this, 66,114 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 10.