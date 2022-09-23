Vellore logs three fresh COVID-19 cases

Ranipet logs 17 cases and Tiruvannamalai four; no fresh case reported in Tirupattur

The Hindu Bureau VELLORE
September 23, 2022 20:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Vellore reported three fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, which took the total number of infections in the district to 58,081. With a total of 56,884 persons having been discharged, the district had 32 active cases.

Ranipet reported 17 fresh cases, which took the total number of infections in the district to 56,358. No fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Tiruvannamalai logged four fresh cases, which pushed the overall tally of cases to 68,291. Of these, 67,591 persons have been discharged and the number of active cases stood at 15.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app