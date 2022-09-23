Vellore logs three fresh COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Vellore reported three fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, which took the total number of infections in the district to 58,081. With a total of 56,884 persons having been discharged, the district had 32 active cases.

Ranipet reported 17 fresh cases, which took the total number of infections in the district to 56,358. No fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur.

Tiruvannamalai logged four fresh cases, which pushed the overall tally of cases to 68,291. Of these, 67,591 persons have been discharged and the number of active cases stood at 15.