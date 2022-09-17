Vellore logs three fresh cases of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

There were three new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,068 on Saturday. With a total of 56,862 persons having been discharged, the district has 43 active cases.

Ranipet reported 12 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,249. One fresh case was reported in Tirupattur, taking the overall tally to 36,075.

In Tiruvannamalai, six fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,261. Out of these, 67,559 persons have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 17.