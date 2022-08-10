Chennai

Vellore logs six fresh COVID-19 cases

Special Correspondent VELLORE August 10, 2022 22:57 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 22:57 IST

 

There were six fresh COVID-19 infections in Vellore and the total number of cases stood at 57,858 in the district on Wednesday. With a total of 56,648 persons having been discharged, the district had 47 active cases.  

Ranipet reported 27 fresh cases, which took the total number of cases in the district to 55,727. Three fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur and the total number of cases in the district went up to 35,925.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In Tiruvannamalai, 10 fresh cases have been reported, which pushed the total number of cases to 67,929. Of these, 67,222 persons have been discharged and the number of active cases stood at 22.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...