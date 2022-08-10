Vellore logs six fresh COVID-19 cases

Ranipet reports 27 fresh cases, Tirupattur 3 and Tiruvannamalai 10

There were six fresh COVID-19 infections in Vellore and the total number of cases stood at 57,858 in the district on Wednesday. With a total of 56,648 persons having been discharged, the district had 47 active cases.

Ranipet reported 27 fresh cases, which took the total number of cases in the district to 55,727. Three fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur and the total number of cases in the district went up to 35,925.

In Tiruvannamalai, 10 fresh cases have been reported, which pushed the total number of cases to 67,929. Of these, 67,222 persons have been discharged and the number of active cases stood at 22.