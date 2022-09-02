Vellore logs six fresh cases of COVID-19

District had 52 active cases

Special Correspondent VELLORE
September 02, 2022 21:33 IST

There were six fresh COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,003 on Friday. With a total of 56,788 persons having been discharged, the district had 52 active cases. 

Ranipet reported 14 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,060. Five fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur, with the total number of cases in the district going up to 36,032.

Tiruvannamalai logged nine fresh cases, which pushed the total number of cases to 68,159. Of these, 67,454 persons have been discharged and the number of active cases stood at 20.

