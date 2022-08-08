Vellore logs six fresh cases of COVID-19

August 08, 2022 22:07 IST

There were six new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,845 on Monday. With a total of 56,631 persons having been discharged, the district has 51 active cases.

Ranipet reported 29 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 55,678. One fresh case was reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases in the district going up to 35,917.

In Tiruvannamalai, eight fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,903. Out of these, 67,187 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 31.