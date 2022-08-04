Vellore logs seven fresh cases of COVID-19

August 04, 2022 22:13 IST

There were seven new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,819 on Thursday. With a total of 56,5896 persons having been discharged, the district has 60 active cases.

Ranipet reported 30 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 55,559. Two fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases in the district going up to 35,912.

In Tiruvannamalai, 15 fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,853. Out of this, 67,112 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 56.