Vellore logs seven fresh cases of COVID-19

There were seven new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,105 on Thursday. With a total of 56,901 persons having been discharged, the district has 41 active cases.

Ranipet reported 15 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,460. Three fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur, taking the total number of cases in the district to 36,086.

In Tiruvannamalai, six fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,339. Out of these, 67,621 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 33.