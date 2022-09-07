Vellore logs seven fresh cases of COVID-19

There were seven new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,037 on Wednesday. With a total of 56,816 persons having been discharged, the district has 58 active cases.

Ranipet reported 11 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,115. Four fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases in the district going up to 36,056.

In Tiruvannamalai, five fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,199. Out of these, 67,484 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 30.