Vellore logs seven fresh cases of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

There were seven new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,968 on Friday. With a total of 56,749 persons having been discharged, the district has 56 active cases.

Ranipet reported eight fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 55,965. Two fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases in the district going up to 35,995.

In Tiruvannamalai, seven fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,098. Out of these, 67,399 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 14.