Vellore logs seven fresh cases of COVID-19

There were seven new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,876 on Saturday. With a total of 56,669 persons having been discharged, the district has 44 active cases.

Ranipet reported 16 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 55,785. Two fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases in the district going up to 35,934.

In Tiruvannamalai, nine fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,969. Out of these, 67,257 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 27.