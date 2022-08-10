Vellore logs seven fresh cases of COVID-19

August 10, 2022 00:47 IST

Ranipet reports 22 cases, Tirupattur 4 and Tiruvannamalai 13

There were seven fresh COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,853 on Tuesday. With a total of 56,641 persons having been discharged, the district had 49 active cases.

Ranipet reported 22 fresh cases, which took the total number of cases in the district to 55,699. Four fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur and the total number of cases in the district stood at 35,921.

Tiruvannamalai reported 13 fresh cases, which took the overall tally of cases in the district to 67,916. Of this, 67,204 have been discharged and the number of active cases stood at 27.