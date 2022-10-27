Vellore logs one fresh case of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

There was one new COVID-19 infection in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,168 on Wednesday. With a total of 56,977 persons having been discharged, the district has 28 active cases.

Ranipet reported three fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,703. No fresh case was reported in Tirupattur.

In Tiruvannamalai, seven fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,497. Out of this, 67,785 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 27.