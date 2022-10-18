Vellore logs one fresh case of COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

One new COVID-19 infection was reported in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,156 on Tuesday. With a total of 56,951 persons having been discharged, the district has 42 active cases.

Ranipet reported two fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,668. No fresh case was reported in Tirupattur.

In Tiruvannamalai, seven fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,445. Out of these, 67,736 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 24.