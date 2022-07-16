Vellore logs nine fresh cases of COVID-19

Ranipet reports 58 fresh infections

There were nine new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,623 on Saturday. With a total of 56,377 persons having been discharged, the district has 83 active cases.

Ranipet reported 58 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 54,773. Five fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases in the district going up to 35,823.

In Tiruvannamalai, 33 fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,356. Out of these, 66,479 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 192.