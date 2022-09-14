Vellore logs four fresh cases of COVID-19

Special Correspondent VELLORE
September 14, 2022 23:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Vellore reported four fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 58,055 on Wednesday. With a total of 56,853 persons having been discharged, the district had 39 active cases. 

Ranipet reported 10 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,219. Four fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur, and the total number of cases here stood at 36,066.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Tiruvannamalai logged seven fresh cases, which pushed the overall tally of cases to 68,245. Of these, 67,537 have been discharged and the number of active cases stood at 23.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app