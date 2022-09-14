Vellore logs four fresh cases of COVID-19

Vellore reported four fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 58,055 on Wednesday. With a total of 56,853 persons having been discharged, the district had 39 active cases.

Ranipet reported 10 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,219. Four fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur, and the total number of cases here stood at 36,066.

Tiruvannamalai logged seven fresh cases, which pushed the overall tally of cases to 68,245. Of these, 67,537 have been discharged and the number of active cases stood at 23.