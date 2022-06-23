Vellore logs five new Covid-19 cases

Five fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,375 on Thursday. With a total of 56,181 persons having been discharged, there were 31 active cases in the district. The toll stood at 1,163.

Ranipet also reported five fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 54,009. Five fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur district.

In Tiruvannamalai district, four fresh cases have been reported, taking the total number of cases to 66,848. Out of this, 66,133 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 30.