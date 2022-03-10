Vellore logs five fresh COVID-19 infections

Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai reported one case each

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,260 with five fresh cases reported on March 10. With a total of 56,037 having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 60. The district’s death toll is 1,163.

Ranipet reported one fresh case and the total stood at 53,912. Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai too logged one case each on on Thursday and the total number of positive cases stood at 35,729 and 66,798 respectively.

In Tiruvannamalai, of the total number of cases, 66,095 have been discharged. The number of active cases stood at 18.