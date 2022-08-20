Vellore logs five fresh cases of COVID-19

Tiruvannamalai reports 10 fresh cases

Special Correspondent VELLORE
August 20, 2022 21:44 IST

There were five new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,920 on Saturday. With a total of 56,711 persons having been discharged, the district has 46 active cases. 

Ranipet reported 21 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 55,888. Five fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases in the district going up to 35,970.

In Tiruvannamalai, 10 fresh cases have been reported, pushing the tally to 68,036. Out of these, 67,313 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 38.

