Vellore logs eight fresh cases of COVID-19

August 05, 2022 21:33 IST

There were eight new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,826 on Friday. With a total of 56,607 persons having been discharged, the district has 56 active cases.

Ranipet reported 26 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 55,585. One fresh case was reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases in the district going up to 35,914.

In Tiruvannamalai, 16 fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,870. Out of this, 67,135 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 50.