Chennai

Vellore logs eight fresh cases of COVID-19

Special Correspondent VELLORE August 05, 2022 21:33 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 21:33 IST

 

There were eight new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,826 on Friday. With a total of 56,607 persons having been discharged, the district has 56 active cases.  

Ranipet reported 26 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 55,585. One fresh case was reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases in the district going up to 35,914.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In Tiruvannamalai, 16 fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,870. Out of this, 67,135 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 50.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...