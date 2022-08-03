Vellore logs eight fresh cases of COVID-19

There were eight new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,814 on Wednesday. With a total of 56,584 persons having been discharged, the district has 67 active cases.

Ranipet reported 33 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 55,528. Three fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases in the district going up to 35,910.

In Tiruvannamalai, 21 fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,835. Out of this, 67,094 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 56.