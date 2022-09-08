Vellore logs 6 fresh COVID-19 cases

The district has 53 active cases

Vellore district reported six new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 58,039. With a total of 56,823 persons having been discharged, the district has 53 active cases.

Ranipet reported 16 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,134. One fresh case was reported in Tirupattur, with the total number of cases in the district going up to 36,057.

In Tiruvannamalai, six fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total to 68,206. Out of this, 67,490 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 31.