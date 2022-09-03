Vellore logs 5 fresh infections of COVID-19

The district currently has 53 active cases

Special Correspondent VELLORE
September 03, 2022 22:31 IST

There were five new COVID-19 infections reported in Vellore on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 58,008. With a total of 56,792 persons having been discharged, the district has 53 active cases.

Ranipet reported 10 fresh infections, taking the total cases in the district to 56,071. Seven fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur, with the total number of cases going up to 36,039.

In Tiruvannamalai, seven fresh cases were reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,166. Out of this, 67,459 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 22.

