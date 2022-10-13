Vellore logs 4 fresh cases of COVID-19

The Hindu Bureau October 13, 2022 21:26 IST

There were four new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district, and the total number of cases stood at 58,142 on Thursday. With a total of 56,944 persons having been discharged, the district has 35 active cases.

Ranipet reported seven fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,647. No fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur.

In Tiruvannamalai, seven fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,417. Out of this, 67,714 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 18.