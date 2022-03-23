Vellore logs 3 fresh COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,2849 with three fresh cases reported on March 23. With a total of 56,108 having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 18. The district’s toll is 1,163.

No fresh cases were reported in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts. In Tiruvannamalai district, the total number of cases stood at 66,809. Of these, 66,119 have been discharged and the number of active stood at five.