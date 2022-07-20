Vellore logs 17 fresh cases of COVID-19

There were 17 fresh COVID-19 cases in Vellore on Tuesday and the total number of infections stood at 57,662 in the district. With a total of 56,414 persons having been discharged, the district had 85 active cases.

Ranipet reported 33 fresh cases, which took the total number of infections in the district to 54,894. Four fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur, taking the total number of cases in the district to 35,843.

In Tiruvannamalai, 30 fresh cases were reported, pushing the overall tally cases to 67,455. Of these, 66,572 have been discharged. The number of active cases in the district stood at 195.