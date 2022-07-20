Vellore logs 16 fresh cases of COVID-19

There were 16 new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,674 on Wednesday. With a total of 56,429 persons having been discharged, the district has 82 active cases.

Ranipet reported 43 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 54,939. Two fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases going up to 35,843.

In Tiruvannamalai, 38 fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,498. Out of this, 66,615 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 198.