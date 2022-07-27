Vellore logs 14 fresh cases of COVID-19

July 27, 2022 22:42 IST

There were 14 fresh COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,760 on Wednesday. With a total of 56,506 persons having been discharged, the district had 91 active cases.

Ranipet reported 45 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 55,262. Five fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur and the total number of cases in the district went up to 35,883.

Tiruvannamalai reported 26 fresh cases, which took the total tally of cases to 67,696. Of these, 66,908 have been discharged and the number of active cases stood at 103.