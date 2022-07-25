Vellore logs 14 fresh cases of COVID-19

Ranipet reports 51 fresh infections

There were 14 new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,735 on Monday. With a total of 56,478 persons having been discharged, the district has 94 active cases.

Ranipet reported 51 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 55,169. Three fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases in the district going up to 35,873.

In Tiruvannamalai, 24 fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,642. Out of this, 66,804 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 153.