Vellore logs 14 fresh cases of COVID-19

July 23, 2022 01:05 IST

There were 14 fresh COVID-19 infections in Vellore district. The total number of cases stood at 57,694 on Friday. With a total of 56,449 persons having been discharged, the district had 82 active cases.

Ranipet reported 45 fresh infections, which took the total number of cases in the district to 55,024. Five fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur and the total number of cases in the district went up to 35,856.

In Tiruvannamalai, 30 fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,561. Of these, 66,685 have been discharged. The number of active cases stood at 191.