Vellore logs 12 fresh cases of COVID-19

Special Correspondent VELLORE
August 24, 2022 00:18 IST

There were 12 fresh COVID-19 cases in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,944 on Tuesday. With a total of 56,724 persons having been discharged, the district had 57 active cases.  

Ranipet reported 10 fresh cases, which took the total number of cases in the district to 55,929. Five fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur and the total number of cases in the district stood at 35,985.

In Tiruvannamalai, 12 fresh cases have been reported, which pushed the total number of cases to 68,069. Of these, 67,333 persons have been discharged and the number of active cases stood at 51.

