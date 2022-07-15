Vellore logs 12 fresh cases of COVID-19

There were 12 new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,617 on Friday. With a total of 56,364 persons having been discharged, the district has 90 active cases.

Ranipet reported 19 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 54,718. Three fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases in the district going up to 35,818.

In Tiruvannamalai, 28 fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,319. Out of these, 66,446 persons have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 188.