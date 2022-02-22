Vellore logs 11 new cases
VELLORE
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,143 with 11 new cases reported on Tuesday. While a total of 55,872 people have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 109. The district’s death toll is 1,162. In Ranipet district, one case was reported positive and the total stood at 53,873. In Tirupattur district, one case was reported on Tuesday taking the total number of positive cases to s35,714. In Tiruvannamalai district, the new cases stood at 8, taking the overall tally tto 66,744. Out of these, 65,876 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 184.
