Vellore logs 11 fresh cases of COVID-19

There were 11 new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,903 on Wednesday. With a total of 56,693 persons having been discharged, the district has 47 active cases.

Ranipet reported eight fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 55,834. Three fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases in the district going up to 35,952.

In Tiruvannamalai, 11 fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,999. Out of these, 67,285 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 29.