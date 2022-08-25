Vellore logs 10 fresh cases of COVID-19

Special Correspondent VELLORE
August 25, 2022 00:36 IST

There were 10 fresh COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,954 on Wednesday. With a total of 56,735 persons having been discharged, the district had 56 active cases.  

Ranipet reported 14 fresh cases, which took the total number of cases to 55,943 in the district. Five fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur and the total number of cases in the district went up to 35,990.

In Tiruvannamalai, 13 fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,082. Of these, 67,344 have been discharged and the number of active cases stood at 53.

