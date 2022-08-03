Chennai

Vellore logs 10 fresh cases of COVID-19

Special Correspondent VELLORE August 03, 2022 00:55 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 00:55 IST

 

Vellore reported 10 fresh COVID-19 infections on Tuesday and the total number of cases in the district stood at 57,807. With a total of 56,576 persons having been discharged, the district had 68 active cases.  

Ranipet reported 29 fresh infections, which took the total number of cases in the district to 55,495. Three fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur and the total number of cases in the district went up to 35,907.

In Tiruvannamalai, 17 fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,814. Out of this, 67,071 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 58.

