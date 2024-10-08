ADVERTISEMENT

Vellore International School’s football tournament kicks off from October 27

Updated - October 08, 2024 07:34 pm IST - Chennai

It aims to promote values of teamwork and perseverance and offer aspiring footballers a platform to demonstrate their skills

The Hindu Bureau

The Vellore International School (VIS), in partnership with The Hindu, will conduct the VIS Inter School Football Tournament, an exciting U-16 football tournament for boys from 32 schools across Chennai, which is set to begin from October 27. It will offer a platform for aspiring footballers to demonstrate their skills.

G.V. Selvam, chairman of VIS and vice-president of VIT, said: “Football is a dynamic team sport that builds team spirit by instilling essential life qualities. It demands constant action and movement besides nurturing teamwork, an important skill required for today’s kids and youngsters.”

The VIS Inter School Football Tournament will be held on the school’s campus, with the winning team getting a grand prize of ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 for the the runners-up. More than just a competition, the tournament aims to promote values of teamwork and perseverance, inspiring the next generation of football champions.

To participate, schools can contact 89392 83283 or email events@thehindu.co.in

