Vellore International School celebrates first Annual Day

March 06, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The first Annual Day of the Vellore International School (VIS), Chennai, was celebrated recently. Speaking on the occasion, former Chief Election Commissioner of India T.S. Krishnamurthy said students should learn the art of listening and admire the differences of opinion too.

“Learn to tolerate as tolerance is an important aspect you should develop in school life. You must learn to listen to others, and we should understand other’s viewpoints, as others will also have their viewpoint whether you agree with it or not,” a press release quoted him as saying. He gave away prizes to students excelling in cultural and sports events.

G.V. Selvam, chairman of VIS, and vice-president of Vellore Institute of Technology, said, “We visited a lot of schools in several countries before starting this school. We want our students to study with nature so we have made our school ecofriendly and nature-oriented.”

VIS trustee Anusha Selvam, director V. Sanjeevi and advisor (academics) V. Srinivasan, participated.

