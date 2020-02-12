Vellore Institute of Technology’s Riviera 2020 gets under way

Riviera 2020, the international cultural and sports fest of Vellore Institute of Technology, began with a scintillating music show, and cultural and sports events.

The four-day extravaganza, expected to witness over 40,000 participants from 300 educational institutions across the country and outside, kicked off with a 9.9 km marathon. It was flagged off at Katpadi by Sankar Viswanathan, VIT vice-president, and about 5,000 students took part.

Arjuna awardee for kabaddi, P. Ganesan, inaugurated the fest and said that students should grab the opportunities that VIT is providing through the fest. Asian Games gold medallist (rowing) Rohith Kumar inspired students with anecdotes.

“Not getting comfortable and complacent, to keep challenging oneself and moving forward — these are mantras one has to keep in mind to scale new heights in life,” he said.

While the Vaak Yuddh event saw intense debating sessions, Sahiti tested knowledge of films and Super Singer brought musical talent to the fore.

Sid sriram performing at Riviera 2020 at VIT in Vellore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

In the evening, thousands of students were treated to music by singer Sid Sriram and his band.