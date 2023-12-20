GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vellore Institute of Technology and The Hindu Education Plus to hold webinar

December 20, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau,Sunitha S 10089

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and The Hindu Education Plus will organise the webinar “Challenges And Opportunities In Electric Vehicles” on December 23 at 11 am as part of the career counselling series.

The speakers include Lenin N C, professor, School of Electrical Engineering, VIT Chennai who will talk about ‘Next Generation Electric Motors for Electric Vehicles’, Manavalla Sreekanth, professor, School of Mechanical Engineering, VIT Chennai who will speak on ‘Thermal Management in Electric Vehicle’ and M B Shyam Kumar, School of Mechanical Engineering, VIT Chennai who will focus on ‘High Voltage System In Electric Vehicle’.

Ramanathan Srinivasan, managing director, Automotive Test Systems, Chennai will address the topic ‘Challenges and Opportunities in the commercial EV Segment’.

Soma Basu, senior deputy editor, The Hindu will be the moderator for the event.

To register for the webinar visit https://bit.ly/3thk60x or scan the QR code.

