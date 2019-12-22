Vellore gears up for partial solar eclipse

Elaborate arrangements for the viewing of the partial solar eclipse on December 26 have been made at the District Science Centre (DSC), Vellore, said officials. Visible between 8.07 a.m. and 11.16 a.m. in Vellore, the partial solar eclipse will be at its peak — 90% — at 9.32 a.m.

Solar Filters will be provided to visitors to observe the eclipse. A projection box with refractor telescope arrangement has been set up to see the image of the eclipsed sun. To observe the eclipse safely and directly, Welder’s Glass No. 14 will be provided to the visitors.

“As a part of ‘Hands-on Activity’ for children, balls affixed with mirrors will be provided to project the image of the solar eclipse. The eclipse will be visible only when the sky is clear. One should not see it with naked eyes,” said an official from DSC.